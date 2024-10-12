



Gujarat is rapidly emerging as India's semiconductor hub due to its robust industrial infrastructure, readily available land, proactive government policies, and strategic locations like Dholera and Sanand, which are attracting major players in the semiconductor industry, allowing them to establish large-scale manufacturing facilities with significant investment, particularly in chip fabrication plants, making it a prime destination for semiconductor production in the country; essentially leveraging its existing economic strength to become a key player in the global semiconductor market.





Gujarat boasts a well-developed industrial infrastructure with multiple special investment regions like Dholera and Sanand, providing ample land, power supply, and excellent connectivity through roads, ports, and airports, making it an attractive location for large-scale semiconductor manufacturing.





The Gujarat government has introduced a dedicated semiconductor policy offering incentives and support to companies setting up semiconductor manufacturing units, including land subsidies and streamlined approvals.





Companies like TATA Electronics and Micron Technology have chosen Gujarat to set up their semiconductor fabrication plants, with Tata Electronics establishing India's first semiconductor fab in Dholera.





Unlike other Asian semiconductor hubs facing land scarcity, Gujarat has vast tracts of available land, which is crucial for large-scale semiconductor production facilities.





With a long coastline and multiple ports, Gujarat has a strong logistics network, facilitating efficient movement of raw materials and finished products.





The state government actively facilitates land acquisition, addressing regulatory hurdles, and providing necessary support to companies setting up semiconductor operations.





Key points about Gujarat's semiconductor development:





Dholera As A Semiconductor Hub:





The Dholera Special Investment Region is being actively developed as the primary hub for semiconductor manufacturing in Gujarat. Micron Technology has committed to building a significant chip testing and packaging facility in Sanand, Gujarat.





Gujarat aims to attract investments not only in chip fabrication but also in upstream and downstream activities like design, testing, and packaging.





