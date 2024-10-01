



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has handed over the first AL-31FP Aero Engine, manufactured under the 240 engine contract, to the Indian Air Force at Koraput in Odisha.





The contract for 240 AL-31FP Aero Engines for Su-30MKI aircraft was signed on September nine, Bangalore-headquartered HAL noted in a statement on Tuesday, adding, these engines would be delivered in eight years.





The statement said Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar lauded HAL's efforts in delivering the first engine within weeks of signing the contract.





"This key milestone reflects HAL's aero engine manufacturing competency and dedication to support the Su-30MKI fleet of IAF. It is very heartening to see that Koraput Division has mastered cutting edge technologies of aero engine manufacturing and has set up required infrastructure to match with the global OEMs, he said.





Sukhoi Engine Division, Koraput, was created by HAL for manufacture of engines of Su-30MKI aircraft from raw material stage to final engine, it was noted.





HAL Chairman and Managing Director Dr. D.K. Sunil said that HAL is committed to timely delivery of 240 engines.





“The government has envisioned Atmanirbharta to build a vibrant eco-system in aerospace and defence. During this entire engine manufacturing process, we aim to engage Indian industries from the present level of work share from 40% to more than 50% in the next 2-3 years and help in employment generation. With the support and guidance from the Ministry of Defence, we will strive to achieve Atmanirbharta in defence and propel HAL towards Viksit Bharat,” he said.





