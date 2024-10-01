National Security Advisor Ajit Doval meets French Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu





The meeting between the two sides is expected to take negotiations close to acquisition of Rafale Marine for deployment on aircraft carrier INS Vikrant for replacing ageing MiG-29K jets





PARIS: National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval held discussions on 26 Rafale Marine fighter jets for Indian Navy in a meeting with French Minister for the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu in Paris, as the Dassault Aviation has already submitted final price for the platforms.





Besides this, discussions were also held regarding Scorpene submarines, space, and international situation, especially Ukraine.





Sebastien Lecornu said in a post on X, ”On the occasion of his visit to France, discussions with Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor of India. To discuss our bilateral defense cooperation: Rafale Marine, Scorpene submarines, space. As well as the international situation, especially in Ukraine.”





In May, a high-level delegation visited New Dehli to discuss with Ministry of Defence about the cost negotiation and indigenous payload and avionics integration on the Rafale Marine platform.





India has been pushing for Uttam radar and Astra beyond visual range missiles integration on the Rafale Marines, which will give a push for self-reliance to the indigenous defence industry.





Of the 26 Rafale Marine jets, the talks are for 22 single-seater fighters and four twin-seaters for training.





India Navy is in talks with PSU Mazagaon Dockyards which would join hands with French Naval Group to build three more Scorpene submarines. As per negotiations, India is trying to have a certain percentage of indigenous content, including from the defence PSU BEL, while the architecture will be from the Naval Group.





