



Vadodara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez are likely to inaugurate the final assembly line of the TATA Advanced System Ltd (TASL) aircraft plant at Vadodara in Gujarat on October 28. This facility will roll out the first of 40 Made-in-India C-295 transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force (IAF) by 2026.





Both dignitaries are likely to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and hold talks at iconic Lakshmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara during their visit. Both leaders may also visit the museum of Lakshmi Vilas Palace that has large original paintings of Goddess Lakshmi and Saraswathi by Raja Ravi Varma and a grand Durbar hall.





Airbus Defence & Space SA, Spain and TATA Advanced System Ltd (TASL) have signed ₹22,000 crore deal for 56 C-295 medium-weight transport aircraft, of which 16 will come from Airbus facility in Seville in fly away condition, while the remaining will be produced in Vadodara plant. 6 C-295 are already arrived in India.





Prime Minister Modi had laid the foundation stone for the C-295 manufacturing facility at Vadodara in October 2022. TASL has setup a Main Constituent Assembly (MCA) production plant at Hyderabad to supply assemblies to Vadodara for the final production of the aircraft.





Agencies







