



India is perceived as being in a unique and advantageous position to engage with both Russia and Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict between the two nations. This perspective was articulated by German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, who emphasized that India can effectively listen to both sides and contribute to dialogue efforts. He noted that while he is uncertain about India's specific intentions regarding its role in the conflict, any engagement from India would be welcomed by Germany.





During a recent media interaction, Ackermann highlighted India's diplomatic activities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visits to both Kyiv and Moscow. These visits demonstrate India's commitment to maintaining communication with both parties involved in the conflict. The ambassador remarked that India's involvement could provide valuable insights, given its distinct viewpoint and relationships with both Russia and Ukraine.





India's External Affairs Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, has also reiterated the country's stance on the need for negotiations rather than military solutions. He stated that any resolution to the conflict must include Russia in the discussions, reflecting India's belief that peace cannot be achieved solely through battlefield victories. Jaishankar has indicated that India is open to facilitating dialogue and has participated in international discussions aimed at resolving the conflict, although he has not committed to a specific mediating role.





As India prepares for further diplomatic engagements, including a meeting between Prime Minister Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the focus will likely remain on geopolitical discussions surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war and other global issues. This meeting is part of broader efforts by both nations to strengthen their bilateral relations while addressing pressing international challenges.







