



Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, India's Finance Minister, highlighted that India has been providing financial support to its neighbouring countries long before the International Monetary Fund (IMF) became involved in similar efforts. During a recent address, she emphasized that India's assistance has been unconditional and aimed at stabilizing economies in the region facing crises, contrasting this with the more conditional support often associated with IMF interventions.





Sitharaman's remarks came during discussions at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, where she called for collective efforts to protect regional economies. She pointed out the need for proactive measures, particularly in light of economic instability in nations like Sri Lanka, which is also facing political challenges due to its reliance on loans from China.





India's approach has been characterized by a commitment to fostering stability and growth among its neighbours, which she argues is crucial for long-term regional prosperity. This support includes financial aid and initiatives aimed at economic cooperation, reflecting India's strategic interest in maintaining stability within South Asia.







