



The Indian Army has officially inducted the ASMI submachine gun, marking a significant milestone in India's defence manufacturing capabilities. This indigenous weapon, developed by Lokesh Machines Limited in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), represents a major step towards self-reliance in military equipment.





The Indian Army has placed an order for 550 ASMI submachine guns at a cost of approximately ₹4.26 crores (around $550,000) from Lokesh Machines, which is based in Hyderabad. This order is particularly notable as it is the first major procurement of an indigenously designed weapon for the Indian Army since the INSAS rifle.





Design And Features:





The ASMI is chambered for the 9×19 mm Parabellum cartridge, a standard calibre used by various Indian security forces.

It weighs under 2.4 kg, making it 10-15% lighter than comparable models like the Uzi and MP5, enhancing its portability and ease of use.

The gun features a magazine capacity of 32 rounds and a firing rate of 800 rounds per minute.

Its design includes advanced materials such as aerospace-grade aluminium for the upper receiver and carbon fibre for the lower receiver, contributing to its lightweight and robust construction.





The ASMI, which means "pride" in Sanskrit, was developed as a replacement for the older 1A Carbine, aiming to reduce India's reliance on imported firearms. It was first showcased in January 2021 and has undergone extensive testing by various security forces, including the National Security Guard (NSG) and Assam Rifles, which have expressed positive feedback regarding its performance.





Following its successful induction into the Indian Army, Lokesh Machines is also looking to supply the ASMI to other security forces such as the Border Security Force (BSF) and Assam Rifles. The introduction of this submachine gun not only bolsters India's defence capabilities but also aligns with the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative aimed at promoting self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





The development and production of the ASMI submachine gun demonstrate a significant advancement in India's indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities. It signifies a shift towards self-reliance in critical military equipment, reducing dependence on foreign imports.

The ASMI is expected to provide the Indian Army with a modern and efficient submachine gun. Its design and features are likely to enhance the soldiers' combat capabilities in various operational scenarios.

The production of the ASMI within India will boost the domestic defence industry, creating jobs and generating revenue. It can also contribute to the overall economic growth of the country.

The availability of indigenous weapons like the ASMI can strengthen India's national security by ensuring a reliable supply chain and reducing vulnerabilities to external threats.

The development of the ASMI may also lead to the transfer of technology and expertise to other defence industries in India, fostering innovation and growth.





The ASMI's competitive pricing—approximately one-third that of imported alternatives—positions it well for potential export opportunities, further enhancing India's standing in global defence markets.





The induction of the ASMI submachine gun is a proud moment for the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, which aims to boost self-reliance in defence manufacturing. This development not only enhances the operational capabilities of the Indian Army but also sets a precedent for future indigenous weapon systems.





Agencies







