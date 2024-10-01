



France has significantly reduced the price of its Rafale Marine fighter jets following extensive negotiations with India. This adjustment comes as both nations prepare for discussions during Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval's upcoming visit to Paris. The deal involves the procurement of 26 Rafale Marine jets intended for deployment on the INS Vikrant aircraft carrier, a crucial step in enhancing the Indian Navy's maritime capabilities.





The negotiations are part of broader defence collaborations between India and France. The discussions have intensified, particularly with Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval's upcoming visit to France, which is expected to further solidify the terms of the deal.





France submitted its "best and final price offer" for the jets, reflecting a substantial reduction after multiple rounds of discussions. This offer is expected to be benchmarked against the previous contract for 36 Rafale jets acquired by the Indian Air Force in 2016.





The negotiations have led to modifications in the original plan, including the decision to drop the integration of indigenous systems such as the Uttam radar and certain missiles, which would have incurred high costs and extended timelines for completion.





The acquisition process has been ongoing for over three years, and both parties aim to finalize the deal before the end of the current financial year. The discussions will also cover additional defence agreements, including an order for three Kalvari-class submarines to be built in India.





The Rafale Marine jets will be equipped with advanced features, including long-range Meteor missiles and specialized anti-ship weaponry, ensuring compatibility with existing Indian Air Force assets.



