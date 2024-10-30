



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently highlighted the Indian Navy's commitment to innovation and self-reliance during the Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation seminar, "Swavlamban 2024." He described the Navy as an "innovative Navy," emphasizing its proactive approach in fostering indigenous defence technologies.





Singh introduced the third edition of the Acing Development of Innovative Technologies with iDEX (ADITI 3.0) scheme, aimed at promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in the defence sector. This initiative includes challenges such as developing a high-power microwave weapon system for naval applications.





The minister unveiled DISC 13, featuring seven specific challenges across various domains, including artificial intelligence and military communications. This initiative aims to harness innovative solutions from start-ups and small businesses.





Singh noted that over 2,000 proposals have been received from Indian industries under the SPRINT challenges, which focus on supporting research and development in defence. These proposals have been transformed into 155 challenges, facilitating contracts worth ₹784 crore.





He reiterated the government's efforts to reduce dependency on imports by creating a robust ecosystem for indigenous production. Singh stated that previous reliance on imports stifled innovation, but recent changes have fostered a culture of creativity and self-sufficiency within the defence sector.





Rajnath Singh's remarks underlines a strategic shift towards enhancing India's defence capabilities through local innovation and industry collaboration, positioning the Indian Navy as a leader in this transformative journey.







