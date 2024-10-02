



Tel Aviv: IDF on Tuesday night released footage of hundreds of Iranian missiles as they rained over the Old City in Jerusalem on Tuesday in a major escalation of the raging conflict in the Middle East.





The IDF is in its statement said that the Iranian regime targets everyone, as the site is a holy site for Muslims, Christians and Jews.





In a post on X, the IDF said, "Watch as Iranian missiles rain over the Old City in Jerusalem, a holy site for Muslims, Christians and Jews. This is the target of the Iranian regime: everyone."





The IDF further said that it intercepted 'a large number' of the 180 ballistic missiles launched from Iran. The Times of Israel reports that Israelis have now been told they can leave shelters after Iranian attack of 180 ballistic missiles





Benny Gantz, head of Israel's opposition National Unity Party, condemned Iran's attack.





"Iran crossed the border again. The State of Israel has capabilities that have been developed over the years to strike at Iran and the government has full backing to act with strength and determination. It's either us or them, and the mission is clear: Whoever attacks - will be attacked, and will be hurt," he said.





Earlier, the Israeli Air Force in a statement said that they killed the terrorist D Al-Faqar Hanawi, the commander of the 'Hamam Hossein' division in Beirut.





In a post on X, the IAF stated, "The Air Force planes, under the precise direction of the Intelligence Division, killed the terrorist D. Al-Faqar Hanawi, the commander of the 'Hamam Hossein' division in Beirut, at the same time as the killing of the terrorist Muhammad Jaafar Katzir, the commander of the unit for the transfer of weapons from Iran and its affiliates to Hezbollah in Lebanon (Unit 4400), which was eliminated earlier today. The IDF continues to attack Hezbollah commanders and anyone who poses a threat to the citizens of the State of Israel."





Contrary to the statement of the IDF, Iran's state-run media channel, Press TV, claimed, "80% of missiles fired at occupied territories hit targets".





The Iranian mission to the UN said that Iran's legal, rational, and legitimate response to the terrorist acts of the Zionist regime has been duly carried out.





In a post on X, it stated, "Iran's legal, rational, and legitimate response to the terrorist acts of the Zionist regime--which involved targeting Iranian nationals and interests and infringing upon the national sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran--has been duly carried out. Should the Zionist regime dare to respond or commit further acts of malevolence, a subsequent and crushing response will ensue. Regional states and the Zionists' supporters are advised to part ways with the regime."





UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an immediate cessation to the hostilities.





In a post on X, he said, "I condemn the broadening of the Middle East conflict with escalation after escalation. This must stop. We absolutely need a ceasefire."





Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are monitoring the Iranian attack against Israel from the White House Situation Room and receiving regular updates from their national security team. According to a White House situation room update, President Biden directed the U.S. military to aid Israel's defence against Iranian attacks and shoot down missiles that are targeting Israel.





