



New Delhi: Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who is on an official visit to India, will head to Sarnath on Wednesday and will also attend Ganga Aarti in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.





MEA Secretary (East), Jaideep Mazumdar, said that the visit by the Jamaican PM is expected to bolster bilateral relations and economic cooperation between the two countries.





"India and Jamaica share very strong historical cultural relations reflected in our shared past, our values of democracy, freedom, and passion for cricket. This visit is expected to bolster our bilateral relations and enhance our economic cooperation, solidifying these long-standing bonds," Mazumdar said in a special briefing.





"From Delhi, the Prime Minister (Andrew Holness) will travel to Sarnath and also to Varanasi, where he will witness the ganga arti tomorrow. He will also subsequently, the next day, visit the parliament complex," he added.





The MEA Secy emphasised that a lot of discussion between the two Prime Ministers centered around cricket and how many Jamaican cricketers are so popular among Indian fans. The Jamaican PM also thanked India for its contribution to the scoreboards and floodlighting in the Sabina Park stadium in Jamaica.





"A lot a lot was discussed regarding cricket; in fact, Chris Gayle was there at the Prime Minister's lunch as well, and so there was plenty of discussion about cricket and the contributions of Jamaica to the world of cricket and how there are such icons of cricket as Courtney Walsh and Chris Gale are so popular in India... I would say in all the meetings, cricket did come up as a natural subject for discussion," he said.





"PM Holness expressed his deep appreciation for India's contribution to the scoreboards on Sabina Park and also the flood lighting that is being done there," Mazumdar said.





PM Holness also acknowledged the contribution of the Indian diaspora in the development of Jamaica. Prime Minister Modi proposed commemorating 180 years of arrival of Indians in Jamaica next year.





"The Jamaican Prime Minister acknowledged the contribution made by Indians in the development of Jamaica. As you know, there are about 70,000 diaspora of Indian origin who have been in Jamaica for more than 150 years, and their contribution to Jamaica was acknowledged. The Prime Minister proposed that since next year, 2025, is the 180th year of the arrival of Indians in Jamaica, it should be suitably commemorated by both countries, and this was warmly accepted by the Prime Minister," the MEA Secy further stated.





The Jamaican PM is on an official visit to India from September 30-October 3. This is his first visit to India, and also the first ever bilateral visit of a Prime Minister of Jamaica to India.





The Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness arrived in New Delhi on Monday at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking his first-ever visit to India. Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, warmly received Jamaican PM at the airport.





Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Jamaican counterpart Andrew Holness at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday. The bilateral meeting was followed by delegation-level talks between the two leaders.





India and Jamaica share strong historical and cultural linkages, reflected in their shared colonial past, values of democracy and freedom, and passion for cricket, according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.





This visit is expected to bolster bilateral relations, enhance economic cooperation, and solidify the longstanding bonds between Jamaica and India.





