



Lokesh Machines Limited has recently received approval from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in India to manufacture heavy machine guns, marking a significant step in the company's expansion into the defence sector.





This license allows Lokesh Machines to produce fixed and towed heavy machine guns with calibres ranging from 12.7mm to 30mm. This development aligns with India's push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing, reducing reliance on imports and fostering local job creation and technology transfer.





This license is a pivotal achievement for Lokesh Machines, which has previously focused on small arms production. The company has supplied around 100 weapon sets to elite forces like the National Security Guard (NSG) and Assam Rifles, establishing itself as a key player in the defence industry.





The move supports the Indian government's Make in India initiative, encouraging domestic manufacturing of defence equipment. By venturing into heavy machine gun production, Lokesh Machines aims to enhance its market presence both domestically and internationally.





Heavy machine guns are crucial for modern warfare, providing essential fire support. The ability to produce these weapons domestically will significantly bolster India's military preparedness and ensure a steady supply of critical equipment for the armed forces.





This strategic expansion into heavy machine gun manufacturing not only underscores Lokesh Machines' growing influence in the defence sector but also reflects a broader trend of increasing private sector involvement in India's defence capabilities.





Agencies







