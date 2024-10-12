



Gangtok: The Army Chief, General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday, officially launched "Agniastra," a portable multi-target detonation device, during the Army Commanders Conference in Gangtok.





This device was developed by Major Rajprasad RS from the Indian Army's Corps of Engineers and is seen as a major advancement in both conventional and counter-terrorism operations.





According to Indian Army officials, the device holds "tremendous potential" for use in room interventions, remote bunker or hideout destruction, and reserve demolitions. Speaking about its capabilities, they added, "It has tremendous potential in both conventional and counter-terrorist operations like room intervention, remote bunker/hideout bursting, and reserve demolition."





This device builds upon previous milestones achieved earlier this year.









On March 19, Major Rajprasad's innovation was granted a patent. The Portable Multi-Target Detonation Device, also known as WEDC, was specifically designed to improve the safety and reliability of multiple-target detonations, overcoming the limitations of the previously used Exploder Dynamo Capacitor, which had a limited range of 400 metres.





The new system is a microprocessor-based electronic device that can operate in both wired and wireless modes with a much-improved range of 2.5 kilometres. It allows for selective and simultaneous firing of multiple targets, making it highly effective for demolition operations from a safe distance. Major Rajprasad's innovation offers a key advantage in counter-terrorism operations and IED destruction, ensuring greater safety for troops in critical missions.





On Thursday, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi presided over the Army Commanders' Conference (ACC) in Sikkim, marking the first time this event was being held outside Delhi in a strategically important location.





The conference is taking place in a hybrid format, with the first phase in Gangtok and the second phase scheduled for October 28-29 in New Delhi.





According to the Indian Army, the conference aimed to "review current operational preparedness, deliberate on critical strategies, and outline future directives," with a focus on national security and technological advancements in the Indian Army. Further discussions will continue in the upcoming phase.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







