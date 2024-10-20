Naval ships of India, the US, Australia and Japan during the sea phase of Exercise Malabar



The multilateral maritime exercise ‘Malabar’, involving the navies of India, the US, Japan and Australia, has concluded, according to a statement by the Indian Navy. The exercise was conducted by the Navy’s Eastern Command, headquartered in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.





The exercise was conducted by the Navy’s Eastern Command, headquartered in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, from October 8 to 18.





The navies engaged in advanced exercises across surface, sub-surface and air warfare domains. Key activities included surface weapon firings, anti-air shoots, air defence drills and anti-submarine warfare exercises.





This edition of Malabar saw the participation of warships equipped with helicopters, long-range maritime patrol aircraft.





