A recent video circulating online revealed China's new Type-093B nuclear attack submarine

China is advancing its naval capabilities significantly with the introduction of the Type-093B nuclear-powered guided missile submarine, a development confirmed by the Pentagon in October 2023. This submarine represents a crucial enhancement in China's military technology, enabling long-range precision strikes against both land and sea targets.





The Type-093B's development is part of China's broader naval expansion strategy, which has raised concerns within the U.S. military regarding potential threats to aircraft carriers and regional stability. Analysts suggest that this submarine could serve as a potent weapon against naval forces, particularly U.S. carriers, while also providing capabilities for clandestine land-attack operations using cruise missiles.





The Type-093B is said to incorporate several technological upgrades aimed at improving stealth and operational effectiveness. With enhanced noise reduction features, likely involving advanced fluid dynamics and innovative hull designs. It also is claimed to have the potential capability to launch hypersonic missiles, such as a submarine-launched variant of the YJ-21, which would further elevate its strategic value.





As many as three Type-093B submarines are expected to be operational within the next year, contributing to an expanding fleet that may include up to 65 submarines by the mid-2020s. This growth reflects China's commitment to modernizing its naval forces and closing the technological gap with other leading navies like those of the U.S. and Russia.





The Type-093B is believed by defence experts to be a significant step forward, reducing the technological gap between China and the U.S. in attack submarine development. While there is still ground to cover, the Type-093B’s advancements are said to bring it closer to the capabilities of later Los Angeles-class or even Virginia-class submarines. The Type-093B is the latest in a series of four sub-variants of the Type-093.





Agencies







