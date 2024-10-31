



India is set to conduct a significant tri-services military exercise named "Poorvi Prahaar" in the eastern sector, commencing on November 8, 2024. This exercise follows the recent disengagement along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and aims to enhance India's integrated defence capabilities along its eastern frontier, particularly in light of ongoing tensions with China.





The exercise will involve coordinated efforts from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. The Indian Army will deploy various units, including Infantry Combat Vehicles, Artillery Guns, Light Combat Helicopters (LCH), and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). The Indian Air Force (IAF) will activate key air bases such as Kolkata, Hashimara, Paanagarh, and Kalaikunda, utilizing aircraft like Su-30MKIs and Rafales. The Indian Navy's elite MARCOS commandos will also participate in this strategic demonstration.





The primary aim of "Poorvi Prahaar" is to test and demonstrate the synergy among the three armed services. It will focus on operational preparedness and enhancing defense posture in the eastern sector, particularly along the border with Arunachal Pradesh.





This exercise is particularly significant given the backdrop of recent negotiations with China to de-escalate tensions following clashes in the Tawang sector. India is simultaneously working to restore patrolling rights in areas affected by these tensions. The exercise reflects India's strategy to bolster its military readiness while engaging in diplomatic efforts for peace.





This initiative marks a strategic shift towards a more robust defence posture as India seeks to maintain stability and security along its borders with China, especially after recent disengagements in eastern Ladakh.







