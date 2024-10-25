



UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed attended the BRICS Plus Summit held in Kazan, Russia, from October 22 to 24, 2024. During his participation, he emphasized the importance of multilateral cooperation among nations to tackle global challenges such as economic instability, climate change, and energy issues. He stated that these challenges affect all countries, regardless of their economic status or geographical location.





In his address at the summit, Abdullah bin Zayed highlighted the significance of the BRICS framework in fostering collaboration on trade, investment, sustainable development, and food security. He reiterated the need for a collective economic strategy among member countries and stressed that multilateralism is essential for stability and development in today's interconnected world.





The summit also marked the first participation of new BRICS members, including the UAE, following their formal admission into the group earlier in January 2024. Abdullah bin Zayed noted that true partnerships should be based on mutual respect and shared interests rather than temporary considerations.





The event concluded with the adoption of the Kazan Declaration, which focused on the group's future development and addressed regional crises, including those in Ukraine and the Middle East.







