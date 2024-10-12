



Karachi: In yet another incidence of atrocious suppression of dissent of Balochs, Pakistan has registered an FIR against the activist Mahrang Baloch, alleging her of inciting hatred, turning young people against the state, and aiding terrorism.





The FIR against the prominent leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee was registered at the Quaidabad police station in Karachi. The FIR was filed on Friday following a complaint from a local businessman, which alleged that Mahrang Baloch served as a facilitator for terrorist organizations, The News International reported.





According to the police, Asad Ali, a resident of Landhi, stated in his complaint that on Friday evening, he encountered Mahrang and her associates at Hospital Chowrangi, where they were inciting chaos and attempting to disrupt the peace by misleading young people.





The FIR further claims that Mahrang Baloch and her associates maintain close contact with hostile elements from a neighbouring country, and with their support and funding, they have initiated a series of sit-ins in various cities and streets across Pakistan.





Previously, Baloch rights activists Mahrang Baloch and Sammi Deen Baloch alleged that they were stopped from travelling to New York for the TIME Magazine gala, where they were invited alongside other leaders recognized as the publication's Most Influential Emerging Leaders of the Year.





Even after being finally allowed to leave the airport, Baloch and her companions, including activist Sammi Deen Baloch, were ambushed by state intelligence officers and the Sindh Police.





Pakistan's largest and resource-rich province, Balochistan, has long demanded autonomy and control over its resources. However, the state views these demands as a threat to national sovereignty.





Pakistan's use of militarized tactics against the people of Balochistan reflects its broader failure to address legitimate grievances through dialogue and reform. Instead of seeking peaceful solutions, the Pakistani authorities continue to rely on oppression, exacerbating tensions within the province and drawing international criticism for their disregard for human rights.





