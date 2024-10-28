



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez inaugurated the Tata Aircraft Complex at Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) in Vadodara. This facility represents India's first private sector Final Assembly Line (FAL) for military aircraft. The C-295 program involves the procurement of 56 aircraft, of which 16 will be delivered directly from Airbus in Spain, while the remaining 40 will be manufactured at this new facility.





The C-295 aircraft is designed to replace the Indian Air Force's aging fleet of Avro-748 planes. The project aims to roll out the first Made in India C-295 transport aircraft by September 2026, with all 40 aircraft expected to be delivered by August 2031. The contract, signed by the Ministry of Defence in 2021, is valued at ₹21,935 crore.





Employment Opportunities And Local Manufacturing





The project is expected to create significant employment opportunities, generating around 600 direct jobs and over 3,000 indirect jobs. Additionally, it will provide around 3,000 medium-skill positions. The increase in indigenous production is substantial; out of the 14,000 detailed parts needed for each aircraft, approximately 13,000 will be produced in India. This includes components sourced from 37 identified industrial partners, primarily small and medium enterprises.





Enhancing Indigenous Capability





India's objective is to increase local content in the C-295 aircraft from 48% to 75% over the course of production. The integration of an indigenous Electronic Warfare Suite, manufactured by Bharat Electronics Limited and Bharat Dynamics Limited, will further enhance the aircraft's capabilities. As the manufacturing process evolves, it is projected that the percentage of local labour involved in production will rise from 78% to 96% for the later aircraft.





Strategic Importance of C-295





The C-295 is a versatile transport aircraft capable of carrying up to 71 troops or 50 paratroopers. Its features include a rear ramp door for quick loading and unloading, as well as short take-off and landing capabilities from semi-prepared surfaces. The aircraft's endurance and adaptability make it suitable for a variety of operational environments, addressing India's needs for modern military transport solutions.





First C-295 medium tactical transport aircraft was delivered in September 2023, and inducted into the Indian Air Force in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at an induction ceremony held at the Hindan airbase in Ghaziabad.





As on date, the IAF has "already inducted six C-295 aircraft" in its Vadodara-based 11 Squadron. The last of the 16 flyaway aircraft will be delivered by August 2025, an official source said.





"Of the 40 aircraft to be made in India, the first C-295 will roll out of the Vadodara facility in September 2026 and the remaining 39 aircraft by August 2031," the source added.







