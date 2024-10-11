



Vientiane: Following his address at the 21st ASEAN-India summit in Vientiane on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the Australian Prime Minister and members of the QUAD alliance, Anthony Albanese.





Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi said that he was glad to meet his friend PM Albanese on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India summit.





"Glad to meet my friend, PM Albanese," PM Modi said.





He also met and held a conversation with Prime Minister of the Philippines Bongbong Marcos, which is also one of the member nations of ASEAN.





"Had a wonderful conversation with President Bongbong Marcos of Philippines," PM Modi said on X.





PM Modi also interacted with Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim, saying that it was always a delight to interact with him.





"Always a delight to interact with PM Anwar Ibrahim," he said on X.





He also interacted with Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab as well as held a conversation with President of the European Council Charles Michel.





Prior to this, PM Modi held a meeting with Japan's newly appointed Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India Summit and reaffirmed their commitment to a peaceful, safe, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, recognising India and Japan as indispensable partners.





PM Modi also held bilateral talks with Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon today. This was the first meeting between the two leaders.





"Had an excellent meeting with the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Mr. Christopher Luxon. We value our friendship with New Zealand, bound together by a commitment to democracy, freedom and rule of law. Our talks covered sectors such as economic cooperation, tourism, education and innovation," PM Modi said in an X post.





Notably, Prime Minister Modi is visiting Laos at the invitation of Laos's Prime Minister, Sonexay Siphandone. Following the India-ASEAN summit, he will also be participating at the 19th East Asia Summit there. His visit is significant as this year marks a decade of India's Act East Policy.





