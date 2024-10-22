EAM Jaishankar with former UK Prime Minister David Cameron





External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has been actively engaging with international leaders, focusing on key global issues such as foreign direct investment (FDI), maritime security, and the Ukraine conflict. His discussions took place during recent meetings with various officials, including former UK Prime Minister David Cameron and Members of Parliament from Australia and Germany.





Jaishankar emphasized the importance of enhancing FDI, particularly in the context of global supply chains and technology transfer. He indicated that India is becoming increasingly attractive for foreign investments due to its growing economy and skilled workforce.





The discussions also covered maritime security, reflecting India's strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific region. Jaishankar highlighted the need for collaborative efforts among nations to ensure stability and security in maritime domains.





The ongoing conflict in Ukraine was another focal point. Jaishankar's engagements underscored India's position on global peace and security, advocating for diplomatic resolutions to conflicts.





During his meetings, Jaishankar expressed satisfaction in discussing these critical issues with international leaders, showcasing India's proactive role on the global stage. His interactions included sharing insights on how India aims to become one of the world's largest economies by 2030, supported by a robust demographic advantage.







