



A recent incident in Jammu and Kashmir has escalated tensions as terrorists opened fire on an Indian Army ambulance in the Akhnoor sector. The attack occurred around 7 AM on October 28, when three armed individuals targeted the vehicle, prompting immediate action from security forces who launched a search operation in response to the gunfire. Fortunately, no casualties were reported from this specific incident.





In the aftermath, security forces cordoned off the area and initiated a manhunt for the assailants. This incident is part of a broader pattern of violence in the region, which has seen multiple attacks recently, resulting in at least 12 fatalities, including two soldiers, across various encounters over the past week. The ongoing operations are indicative of heightened security measures being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly with the Diwali festival approaching.





The situation remains fluid as reinforcements have been dispatched to assist in neutralizing the terrorists believed to be involved.







