



New Delhi: Director of UNICEF Supply Division, Leila Pakkala on her first official trip to highlighted India's contribution to UNICEF's mission of improving children's lives.





The visit by Pakkala from October 7 to October 11 coincided with UNICEF marking 75 years of its presence and partnership with the Government of India. The longstanding partnership with the Indian government has seen significant milestones achieved in various sectors such as child health, education, and protection for children in the country.





United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), works to protect the rights of children across the world and operates in 190 countries and territories. UNICEF India relies on the support and donations from businesses and individuals to sustain and expand health, nutrition, water and sanitation, education, social policy and social protection and child protection programmes for all girls and boys in India.





Located in Copenhagen, Denmark, UNICEF's supply and logistics headquarters, UNICEF Supply Division - is home to the world's largest humanitarian warehouse.





It was noted by the officials that from 2016 to 2023, Indian businesses supplied goods and services worth nearly $6 billion to UNICEF for its global work, making it the third-largest supplier in 2023. This contribution includes vaccines, pharmaceuticals, and nutrition supplies vital for addressing the health and nutritional needs of children worldwide.





"Indian suppliers of life-saving goods and services for children are key to UNICEF's work for children globally. UNICEF values these contributions which are central to our mission of saving the lives of the most vulnerable children not only in India but around the world," said Leila Pakkala.





She met with key stakeholders to sustain and expand UNICEF's global supply partnership with India.





"UNICEF procures notable volumes of child immunization, health and nutrition products from India-based suppliers, and these play a vital role in UNICEF's global development and humanitarian operations," She added.





"Ms. Pakkala's visit highlights the importance of UNICEF's global supply partnerships with India and great potential for deeper collaboration to address the needs of children worldwide," said Cynthia McCaffrey, representative of UNICEF India.





UNICEF through its sustainable supply and procurement principles supports the Indian government in establishing and managing cost-effective end-to-end supply chains such as for immunization. In sync with national policies and the Sustainable Development Goals, UNICEF contributes to shaping the Indian market to align their supply chains with business practices that are sustainable, environment friendly and support equality, safety and development of children.





