



The U.S. State Department has recently reiterated its call for Pakistani authorities to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms. This statement comes amid ongoing concerns regarding the treatment of political dissenters and the state of democracy in Pakistan.





United States Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasized that the U.S. supports the peaceful upholding of constitutional and democratic principles, which includes a strong commitment to human rights. The spokesperson's remarks were made in light of recent protests and political unrest in Pakistan, particularly following the imprisonment of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.





Concurrently, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bipartisan resolution aimed at supporting democracy and human rights in Pakistan. This resolution calls on the Biden administration to enhance engagement with Pakistan to ensure that democratic institutions and human rights are upheld. Congressman Dan Kildee, who sponsored the resolution, highlighted the need for free and fair elections in Pakistan, condemning any efforts to suppress democratic participation.





When asked about the protests taking place in Pakistan for the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, which resulted in many city roads being blocked, no access to the internet and no mobile phone service, Miller said, "In Pakistan, as around the world, we support freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association. We call on protesters to demonstrate peacefully and refrain from violence, and at the same time, we call on Pakistani authorities to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms and to ensure respect for Pakistan's law and - laws and constitution and work to maintain law and order".





The backdrop to these statements includes significant human rights issues reported by the U.S. Department of State, such as restrictions on free expression, political prisoners, and electoral interference during Pakistan's February 2024 elections. These concerns have prompted U.S. lawmakers to advocate for greater accountability and transparency within Pakistan's political system.







