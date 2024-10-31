



The Empire State Building in New York illuminated its iconic façade with vibrant orange lights to celebrate Diwali on October 31, 2024. This display symbolizes the triumph of light over darkness, a central theme of the festival. The Consulate General of India in New York highlighted that the lighting serves as a message of goodwill and festive spirit, resonating with the significance of Diwali for millions around the world.





During Diwali, the Empire State Building hosts special events and ceremonies that highlight the festival's significance. This year, the building was illuminated in vibrant orange hues on October 31, 2024, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness, a core theme of Diwali. The lighting was organized in partnership with the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) and the Empire State Realty, showcasing New York's commitment to celebrating its diverse cultural heritage.





In addition to the lighting ceremony, New York City Mayor Eric Adams participated in a Diwali celebration at the Bhakti Centre, the oldest Hindu temple in Manhattan.





This event drew over 1,500 attendees from the Hindu community, marking a significant communal gathering for the festival. Furthermore, this year marks a historic milestone as Diwali has been declared an official school holiday in New York City, allowing students to observe the festival with their families.







