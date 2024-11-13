Shield AI's V-BAT Vertical Take-Off and Landing Drone





JSW Group has recently entered into a strategic partnership with Shield AI, a prominent U.S. defence technology company, to significantly enhance India's military drone capabilities. This collaboration focuses on the indigenization and manufacturing of Shield AI's V-BAT, a Group 3 Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) known for its advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) functionalities.





As part of this partnership, JSW Group plans to invest approximately $90 million over the next two years. This investment includes $65 million earmarked for the first year to establish:





A global compliance program. A manufacturing facility to ensure proper technology licensing. Training programs for personnel involved in the production and operation of the V-BAT systems.





This initiative aims to create a local supply chain and develop an advanced facility in India for the manufacturing, assembly, and testing of V-BAT drones. The goal is to enable large-scale production that meets the needs of the Indian Armed Forces while also positioning India as a global production hub for Shield AI's technologies.





Features of the V-BAT Drone





The V-BAT is characterized by its fixed-wing design with vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capabilities. It is designed for long endurance missions and can be deployed in complex environments, making it suitable for various military applications. The drone's unique ducted design allows for a small logistics footprint and rapid deployment, which is essential for tactical operations. It is currently used by multiple armed forces globally, including units within the United States Marine Corps.





This partnership aligns with India's broader defence strategy to enhance indigenous capabilities in military technology. By collaborating with Shield AI, JSW Group aims to contribute to India's self-reliance in defence manufacturing, a key aspect of the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative.





The integration of advanced UAS technology into India's defence arsenal is expected to bolster operational effectiveness across various military branches, including special forces and front-line infantry units.





Sarjan Shah, Managing Director of Shield AI in India, emphasized that this partnership has been developed over several years and reflects both nations' commitment to strengthening defence supply chains. The collaboration is seen as a pivotal step toward transforming India's indigenous capabilities in military unmanned systems.





In summary, JSW Group's partnership with Shield AI marks a significant advancement in India's military drone capabilities, focusing on local production and technological indigenization while enhancing operational readiness for the Indian Armed Forces.







