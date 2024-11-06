



Aero India 2025 is set to take place from February 10 to 14, 2025, at the Indian Air Force (IAF) Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru, marking it as Asia's largest air show. This biennial event, organized by the Ministry of Defence along with various agencies, has already seen over 240 exhibitors register, showcasing significant interest from both domestic and international aerospace industries.





Key Highlights of Aero India 2025





Event Schedule and Format Dates: February 10-14, 2025 Business Days: February 10-12 Public Days: February 13-14





The first three days will be dedicated to business interactions, while the last two days will open the event to the general public, allowing a broader audience to engage with the exhibits and performances.





The current registration figures indicate a robust participation from various sectors within the aerospace industry.





The event aims to attract:





Defence manufacturers Investors and innovators Indian Defence industries and MSMEs Start-ups and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) International participants and joint ventures





In the previous edition in 2023, there were 809 exhibitors from over 100 countries, emphasizing the global significance of Aero India.





Aero India 2025 will feature exciting aerial displays from renowned teams such as:





IAF's Sukhoi fighter jets Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team Sarang Helicopter Display Team





These performances are expected to captivate attendees and highlight advancements in military aviation technology.





Aero India serves as a crucial platform for negotiations between major aviation companies. Notably, U.S. and French firms like Boeing and Dassault Aviation are vying for multi-billion-dollar fighter jet contracts with the Indian government. HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited), known for its Tejas fighter jets, is also looking to expand its market in developing nations across the Middle East, South America, and Southeast Asia.





This air show not only showcases cutting-edge technology but also fosters collaboration and innovation within the aerospace sector, making it a pivotal event for industry leaders to connect and shape future developments in aviation.





As preparations continue, Aero India 2025 promises to be an exciting convergence of technology, talent, and international cooperation in the aerospace field.







