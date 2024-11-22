



Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Parliament of Guyana on November 21, 2024, marking a significant moment as he became the first Indian Prime Minister to do so in 56 years. In his speech, he emphasized India's commitment to non-expansionism and refraining from resource exploitation, contrasting India's approach with the growing global concerns over expansionist behaviours exhibited by some nations, notably China.





Modi asserted that India has never pursued an expansionist mindset or sought to grab resources from other countries. He stated, "We have always stayed away from the feeling of occupying resources" and promoted the idea that space and sea should serve as avenues for global cooperation rather than conflict .

The Prime Minister called for identifying and addressing the root causes of global conflicts, such as terrorism and cybercrime. He stressed that the current era should prioritize cooperation over conflict, stating, "This is not the time for conflict for the world" .





Modi highlighted the importance of democracy and humanity in guiding India's foreign policy. He noted that "the strongest mantra to move ahead is 'Democracy First Humanity First'," emphasizing that every nation matters in achieving global goals .





He positioned India as a voice for the Global South, advocating for unity among developing nations to address shared challenges like climate change. Modi remarked that countries in this group have suffered significantly due to historical injustices and environmental degradation .





Modi acknowledged the deep historical and cultural connections between India and Guyana, stemming from the migration of Indians to the Caribbean nation over 180 years ago. He expressed a desire for increased collaboration in education and innovation to harness the potential of youth in both countries .





Modi's address was a reaffirmation of India's diplomatic philosophy rooted in mutual respect, cooperation, and support for developing nations amidst a backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions.







