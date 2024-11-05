



Anti-terror operations are currently being conducted across 40 locations in nine districts of Jammu and Kashmir, targeting a significant threat posed by terrorists waiting to infiltrate the region. The coordinated efforts involve the Jammu Police and the Indian Army, particularly within areas managed by the Indian Army's 16 Corps.





Intelligence reports indicate that approximately 60 to 70 terrorists are stationed at launch pads along the Line of Control (LoC), poised for infiltration into Indian territory. Additionally, an estimated 50 to 60 terrorists have already infiltrated and are active within the hinterlands of Jammu.





The operations are part of a broader strategy to secure traditional infiltration routes that have been exploited in recent attacks. This includes thorough searches in border areas like Akhnoor, Udhampur, Samba, and Kathua.





Security forces are employing a combination of ground troops, including specially trained commandos from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, to execute these operations. The focus is on sanitizing areas known for past terrorist activities and preventing further infiltration attempts.





The Director General of Police has emphasized that despite a degradation in terrorist capabilities, the intent to infiltrate remains strong. Continuous vigilance and joint operations are crucial to thwart any potential threats.





The ongoing anti-terror operations reflect a proactive approach by Indian security forces to counteract infiltration attempts and maintain stability in the region amidst heightened terrorist activities. The situation remains dynamic, with security forces committed to ensuring the safety of civilians and preventing any resurgence of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.







