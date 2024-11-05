



Australia and India have expressed confidence that the outcome of the 2024 U.S. presidential election will not affect the Quad alliance, which includes the United States, India, Australia, and Japan. On November 5, 2024, both nations' foreign ministers reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing collaboration within the Indo-Pacific region, regardless of who wins the election.





Penny Wong, Australia's Foreign Minister, stated that she had productive discussions with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo before the election and emphasized that Australia would work with whoever the American public elects. She highlighted bipartisan support for the AUKUS defence partnership, which involves transferring nuclear-powered submarines to Australia, marking it as Australia's most expensive defence initiative to date.





EAM S Jaishankar, India's External Affairs Minister, echoed this sentiment by noting that the Quad was revitalized during the Trump administration in 2017. He expressed optimism that U.S.-India relations would strengthen regardless of the election results.





Both ministers underscored the strategic importance of the Quad in enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly in light of criticisms from China, which views the alliance as a containment strategy. The Quad leaders had previously agreed to enhance military cooperation and conduct joint coast guard patrols.







