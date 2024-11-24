



Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi is currently on a five-day official visit to Nepal, which includes significant engagements in both spiritual and military contexts.





On November 23, 2024, General Dwivedi visited the revered Muktinath Temple located in the Mustang District. This temple is a notable pilgrimage site for both Hindus and Buddhists, where he offered prayers during his visit. His delegation included five members, among them Sunita Dwivedi, chairperson of the Army Wives Welfare Association.





Following his visit to Muktinath, General Dwivedi addressed a rally of Gorkha ex-servicemen in Pokhara. This event highlights the strong ties between the Indian Army and the Gorkha community, which has a long-standing tradition of service in the Indian Armed Forces. His visit underscores the importance of honouring and recognizing the contributions of these veterans.





During his trip, General Dwivedi also met with Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, further strengthening military cooperation between India and Nepal. Notably, he was conferred the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army by President Ramchandra Paudel as part of customary practices between the two nations.







