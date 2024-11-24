



The 10th meeting of the India-EU Energy Panel took place in Brussels on November 21, 2024, focusing on key aspects of energy transition and collaboration in clean energy technologies. Here are the main highlights from the meeting:





India and the EU established a detailed agenda aimed at enhancing cooperation in green hydrogen. This includes assessing infrastructure development feasibility, regulatory and technology cooperation, and strengthening supply chains.





The panel adopted a Work Plan for the third phase of the India-EU Clean Energy and Climate Partnership (2025-2028).





This plan emphasizes deeper cooperation in five priority areas:





1. Green hydrogen 2. Offshore wind energy 3. Regional connectivity and electricity market integration 4. Energy efficiency 5. Energy and climate diplomacy





The meeting reviewed the accomplishments of the second phase of the Clean Energy and Climate Partnership (2021-2024), during which both parties completed joint initiatives involving technical cooperation across 51 activities divided into nine sectors.





India and the EU committed to long-term research collaborations to support clean energy projects, as part of their ongoing efforts under the Trade and Technology Council's Working Group on Clean and Green Technologies.





The EU and its member states participated in significant events such as the International Conference on Green Hydrogen held in India, while India was recognized as an exclusive country partner at European Hydrogen Week 2024.





The meeting was co-chaired by Tanmaya Lal from India's Ministry of External Affairs and Ditte Juul Jørgensen from the European Commission, with representatives from various ministries on both sides participating actively in discussions.







