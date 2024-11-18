



The Indian Army is preparing to submit a proposal to the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) for the procurement of an additional 100 K-9 Vajra self-propelled howitzers. This move comes as part of the Army's ongoing efforts to enhance its artillery capabilities, particularly in light of regional security challenges along the borders with China and Pakistan. The K-9 Vajra, which is a variant of the South Korean K9 Thunder, has already proven effective in various operational environments, including extreme weather conditions.





The proposal seeks approval for 100 units of the K-9 Vajra, which are 155 mm, 52-calibre tracked artillery systems. Each unit weighs approximately 50 tonnes and has a firing range exceeding 40 kilometers.





These howitzers are manufactured by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) in India, utilizing technology transferred from Hanwha Defence of South Korea. The production process emphasizes local components, aligning with India's defence policy aimed at self-reliance, known as "Atmanirbharta" .





The K-9 Vajra guns have been deployed strategically along sensitive borders, especially during heightened tensions in regions like Ladakh. Their deployment has been bolstered by additional equipment such as winterization kits to ensure functionality in cold climates.





The procurement process was initiated earlier this month with a Request for Proposal (RFP) issued to L&T. Following their response, contract negotiations will commence. The CCS is expected to review and potentially approve this proposal soon, although delays may occur due to the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.





The acquisition of these additional howitzers is seen as crucial for enhancing the Indian Army's long-range firepower capabilities. The K-9 Vajra has already demonstrated its effectiveness in both desert and mountainous terrains, making it a versatile asset for the Army's artillery units. This procurement aligns with broader efforts to modernize India's defence forces and ensure preparedness against evolving security threats in the region.





The Indian Army's proposal for additional K-9 Vajra howitzers reflects a strategic initiative to bolster its artillery capabilities amidst regional tensions, emphasizing both technological advancement and local manufacturing.







