



Joint Investigation Team Formed: Pakistan's Interior Ministry has established a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to investigate the recent blast near Karachi Airport, which resulted in the deaths of two Chinese nationals and injuries to 17 others.





The JIT will focus on interrogating suspects, including Muhammad Javed and Gul Nisa, who have been detained in connection with the attack. The investigation aims to uncover details about the individuals involved and any networks behind the bombing.





The explosion, which occurred on October 8, 2024, targeted a convoy of Chinese engineers returning from work at the Port Qasim Electric Power Company. It has been linked to the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), with preliminary reports suggesting involvement from a foreign intelligence agency.





Following the attack, authorities have implemented heightened security measures around the airport area and are conducting extensive raids to gather evidence and identify further suspects.





In response to the attack, China has sent an inter-agency working group to Pakistan to assist in investigations and ensure the safety of its nationals working on various projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).







