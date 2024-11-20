



Australia and India are set to enhance their cooperation in renewable energy and defence, as announced by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. This collaboration includes the launch of the Renewable Energy Partnership (REP) aimed at boosting two-way investments in various renewable sectors, such as solar manufacturing, battery production, and mineral processing.





The partnership will facilitate investments in solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturing, green hydrogen, energy storage, and mineral processing. Australia aims to leverage its expertise in rooftop solar technology to assist India in expanding its renewable energy capabilities.





A significant initiative under this partnership is the establishment of the India-Australia Rooftop Solar Academy, which will train 2,000 young Indian technicians in solar PV technology. This aligns with India's goal to install rooftop solar systems for 10 million households in the coming years.





Beyond renewable energy, both leaders emphasized strengthening defense ties. They plan to renew the Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation by 2025, enhancing maritime security collaboration and information sharing.





The partnership is part of a broader strategy among Quad nations (Australia, India, the United States, and Japan) to counterbalance China's influence in the Indo-Pacific region. Both countries recognize that their relationship is crucial for regional security and stability, particularly amid rising geopolitical tensions.





This renewed commitment reflects a growing maturity in bilateral relations, with both nations expressing optimism about future collaborations across various sectors including trade, education, and space exploration.







