



India and Italy have unveiled a comprehensive Joint Strategic Action Plan for the years 2025-2029, focusing on enhancing bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors. This announcement came during a meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on November 18, 2024, at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. This marks their fifth meeting in two years, reflecting a growing partnership between the two nations.





The action plan outlines specific initiatives in ten key sectors:





Defence





The countries will negotiate a Defence Industrial Roadmap and promote a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers and the Italian Industries Federation for Aerospace, Defence, and Security. This aims to enhance co-production and technology collaboration in defence platforms.





India and Italy will negotiate a comprehensive defence industrial roadmap aimed at fostering cooperation between their respective Ministries of Defence. This roadmap will serve as a framework for future collaboration in defence manufacturing and technology sharing.

A MoU is set to be promoted between the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and the Italian Industries Federation for Aerospace, Defence, and Security (AIAD). This agreement will focus on co-production, co-development, and technology collaboration for defence platforms and equipment.

The action plan emphasizes increasing interoperability between the armed forces of both nations. This includes enhancing military exchanges and conducting joint exercises, particularly focusing on Italy's growing interest in the Indo-Pacific region.

The two countries will hold annual Joint Defence Consultative (JDC) meetings and Joint Staff Talks (JST) to improve coordination on defence matters, ensuring that both nations can effectively collaborate on security challenges.

Both nations have committed to closer cooperation in cybersecurity, counterterrorism, and transnational crime. They plan to hold annual meetings of a Joint Working Group focused on combating international terrorism.

Enhanced maritime cooperation is also part of the plan, which includes agreements related to maritime pollution response and search-and-rescue operations. Recent military exercises involving naval forces from both countries underline this commitment.





Connectivity





There will be increased collaboration on maritime and land infrastructure, particularly under the framework of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC). An agreement on cooperation in maritime and port sectors is also anticipated.





Trade and Investment: The plan seeks to boost bilateral trade, which reached an all-time high of €14.28 billion in 2022-23. Efforts will focus on sectors such as transportation, agriculture, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, green technologies, and sustainable mobility.





Enhanced Trade Collaboration

The action plan identifies specific sectors for increased collaboration, including transportation, agriculture, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, green technologies, and sustainable mobility. This focus aims to leverage the strengths of both economies and create new business opportunities.

Bilateral trade between India and Italy reached an all-time high of €14.28 billion in 2022-23. The action plan seeks to build on this momentum by fostering industrial partnerships and investments in high-potential areas such as advanced manufacturing and semiconductors.

The two countries plan to utilize existing frameworks like the Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation and the Italy-India Joint Working Group on Food Processing to improve market access and facilitate business exchanges.

Infrastructure Development

Both nations will enhance cooperation on maritime and land infrastructure under the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) framework. This strategic initiative aims to improve connectivity and trade routes, benefiting not only India and Italy but also the broader region.

An agreement on cooperation in the maritime and port sectors is expected to be finalized, further strengthening trade logistics and facilitating smoother trade flows between the two countries.

Innovation And Technology Exchange

The Indo-Italian Innovation and Incubation Exchange Programme initiative aims to foster partnerships between academic institutions, start-ups, and industries in both nations, promoting innovation and technology transfer.

The implementation of an Executive Program for Scientific and Technological Cooperation (2025-2027) will support joint research projects and mobility programs for researchers, enhancing collaboration in critical technologies.







Clean Energy And Climate Initiatives





Both nations are committed to advancing clean energy initiatives and sustainable transport solutions.





Migration And Mobility





The action plan promotes safe migration channels and transparent labour recruitment, alongside a pilot project for training health professionals in India for employment in Italy.





Cultural And Educational Exchange





There are plans to increase scholarships and foster educational collaborations, particularly in STEM fields through initiatives like the Indo-Italian Innovation and Incubation Exchange Program.





Security Cooperation





In terms of security, India and Italy have agreed to enhance collaboration against terrorism by sharing information and best practices. They will also work on mutual protection agreements for classified information exchange.





Multilateral Engagement





Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to uphold shared values such as democracy and sustainable development while continuing their collaboration on global platforms like the Global Biofuels Alliance.





This action plan signifies a strategic alignment between India and Italy, aiming to deepen ties that benefit both nations economically and socially while addressing global challenges collaboratively.







