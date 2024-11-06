



Bharat Forge has secured a significant contract valued at approximately ₹7,000 crore to supply 307 Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS) to the Indian Army. This contract, which marks a major step towards enhancing India's indigenous defence capabilities, was awarded after Bharat Forge emerged as the lowest bidder in a competitive evaluation process conducted by the Indian Army and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





The 155mm, 52-calibre ATAGS howitzer was developed by DRDO in collaboration with private partners Bharat Forge and TATA Advanced Systems. The weapon system, part of the Army’s artillery modernisation program, was designed and developed by DRDO’s Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) in Pune, along with other DRDO labs.





Earlier this year, the Indian Army completed comprehensive trials of the ATAGS at the Pokhran Field Firing Range (PFFR) from April 26 to May 2, 2023. Further evaluations involved testing Tata vehicles to assess their suitability for towing the ATAGS in field conditions, a key logistical requirement for field deployment.





Details of the Contract





Contract Value: ₹7,000 crore Quantity: 307 Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems Manufacturing Distribution: Bharat Forge: 60% of the order; TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL): 40%, contingent upon matching Bharat Forge's pricing





The ATAGS is designed to replace the older Bofors artillery systems and is part of India's broader strategy to modernise its artillery capabilities. The system has undergone extensive testing across various terrains, including high-altitude regions and deserts, confirming its operational readiness. Notably, these artillery systems have already been exported to countries like Armenia, showcasing their international appeal.





This procurement is crucial for bolstering India's defence posture along its borders with China and Pakistan. The contract is expected to be finalized within the current financial year, reinforcing India's commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing and technological advancement.





In addition to this order, the Indian Army is also exploring further acquisitions of next-generation artillery systems, indicating a sustained interest in enhancing its artillery capabilities through domestic production.







