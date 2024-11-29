



Recent satellite imagery has revealed a notable concentration of Chinese ships near the Sabina Shoal, a contested area in the South China Sea claimed by both China and the Philippines. This gathering of vessels has raised concerns amid ongoing tensions between the two nations over territorial rights in the region.





The Chinese coastguard has stated that it is "monitoring" and "effectively controlling" Philippine vessels in the vicinity of Sabina Shoal, which is also known as Xianbin Jiao by China and Escoda Shoal by the Philippines. This area has become a focal point for recent stand-offs, particularly as it is strategically located about 75 nautical miles off the coast of Palawan, Philippines, and near a reef believed to have rich oil deposits.









The Philippines has been conducting resupply missions to its military personnel stationed on the BRP Sierra Madre, a grounded World War II-era ship at the nearby Second Thomas Shoal. The Philippine government has reinforced this outpost to ensure its longevity and maintain its territorial claims. Recent reports indicate that efforts to deliver repair materials to the BRP Sierra Madre have intensified due to concerns about its structural integrity.





The situation has drawn international attention, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirming America's commitment to defend the Philippines under their mutual defence treaty. This includes potential responses to any armed attacks on Philippine vessels in the contested waters.





China maintains that it holds "indisputable sovereignty" over the Spratly Islands and their adjacent waters. The Chinese government has criticized Philippine actions in these waters as violations of its territorial claims, further complicating diplomatic relations between Beijing and Manila.





This accumulation of Chinese ships near Sabina Shoal highlights the ongoing complexities of maritime disputes in the South China Sea, where both nations continue to assert their claims amid rising tensions.







