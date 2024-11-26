



The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is set to conduct SAREX-24, the largest National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise in India, from November 27 to 30, 2024, in Kochi. This event is organized under the auspices of the 22nd National Maritime Search and Rescue (NMSAR) Board meeting and aims to enhance maritime safety through regional collaboration.





The exercise is themed "Enhancing SAR capabilities through regional collaboration," focusing on improving Search and Rescue (SAR) operations through real-time simulations and collaborative efforts among international maritime stakeholders.





Over 40 international observers from various partner nations will participate, highlighting India's role in strengthening operational readiness and regional coordination in maritime safety.





The exercise will include large-scale contingency response operations, termed as Mass Rescue Operations (MRO), aimed at validating the national maritime search and rescue framework through an inclusive and collaborative approach.





SAREX-24 is expected to set new benchmarks in maritime safety standards and reaffirm India's commitment to advancing SAR capabilities while fostering international cooperation in addressing modern maritime challenges.







