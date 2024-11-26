C-DAC is the sole autonomous scientific society which develops High Performance Computers





The Indian Army has partnered with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in defence technology at the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE) in Mhow. This collaboration aims to enhance India's self-reliance in defence technology, in line with the government's Atmanirbharta initiative.





The CoE will concentrate on advanced technological domains such as quantum computing, cybersecurity, and other cutting-edge technologies. This initiative is designed to foster innovation and develop indigenous capabilities within the defence sector.





The primary goal is to reduce dependence on foreign technologies and promote domestic manufacturing capabilities in defence. This aligns with broader efforts by the Ministry of Defence to bolster indigenous production and streamline procurement processes.





Establishing this CoE signifies a significant step towards creating a sustainable and future-ready defence infrastructure. It aims to address contemporary security challenges through innovative solutions and advanced technological applications.





This collaboration reflects a broader commitment by the Indian government to enhance national security through self-sufficiency in defence technology, ultimately contributing to a more robust military capability.







