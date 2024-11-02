



Two militants — one foreigner, one local — killed in Anantnag encounter; Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist killed in the Khanyar area of Srinagar, say officials





Three terrorists, including wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) ‘commander’ Usman Lashkari, were killed in two separate anti-militancy operations in Kashmir on Saturday (November 2, 2024). Two policemen and two CRPF Jawans were also injured in the operations.





A gun battle raged in the old city’s Khanyar area on Saturday (November 3, 2024) morning when a quick response team (QRT) of the security forces worked upon a tip-off about the presence of a militant in a congested locality.





Srinagar Encounter: On November 2, 2024, a Pakistani terrorist affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed in the Khanyar area of Srinagar. The operation began as security forces conducted a cordon and search based on intelligence reports. During the encounter, four security personnel, including two from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and two police officers, were injured but are reported to be in stable condition after receiving treatment at the Army's 92 Base Hospital. The slain terrorist has been identified as Usman, a commander of the LeT, who is implicated in the murder of Inspector Masroor. The encounter turned intense when the terrorists opened fire, leading to a retaliatory response from security forces.





Anantnag Operation: Concurrently, another operation in the Anantnag district resulted in the elimination of two terrorists near Halkan Gali. This encounter also follows heightened security measures due to recent terrorist activities in the region. Reports indicate that one of the killed terrorists was a foreign national while the other was local; their affiliations are still being investigated.







