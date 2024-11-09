



External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar recently met with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during his visit to Singapore, where they engaged in discussions aimed at advancing technology and industrial partnerships between India and Singapore.





The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral ties, particularly in the realms of technology and industry, which are seen as crucial for both nations' economic growth.





Jaishankar emphasized the importance of regional connectivity and collaboration within the broader ASEAN framework, highlighting opportunities to strengthen India-ASEAN partnerships.





Both leaders described the discussions as "fruitful," reflecting a mutual commitment to deepening cooperation in various sectors.





This meeting underscores the ongoing efforts to bolster economic ties and technological collaboration between India and Singapore, which are pivotal for both countries' strategic interests in the region.







