



The Indian government has reconstituted the Central Apprenticeship Council (CAC) as part of its efforts to drive reforms and enhance apprenticeship training across the country. This initiative is spearheaded by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), aiming to address skill shortages and improve employment opportunities for youth.





The CAC has proposed raising the upper limit for apprentice engagement from 10% to 15% of the total workforce in establishments, with at least 5% reserved for fresh apprentices. This change is designed to provide more opportunities for young individuals entering the job market.





The reforms include linking stipends to educational qualifications, ensuring that apprentices receive adequate financial support while encouraging industries to participate in apprenticeship programs.





The council has decided to reduce the minimum size requirement for companies engaging apprentices from 40 employees to 30, and from 6 to 4 employees for optional engagement. This aims to facilitate apprenticeship training in smaller firms, which often lack the resources of larger corporations.





The duration of apprenticeship training for optional trades will be amended, allowing for a range from 6 months to 36 months. This flexibility is intended to align with industry needs and international practices.





The reforms are part of a larger strategy by the Indian government to enhance skill development, which is crucial for achieving a projected GDP of five trillion dollars. The Prime Minister has emphasized skill development as a top priority, reflecting its significance in the government's economic agenda.





Additionally, these reforms build on previous amendments made in 2014 and subsequent years, which aimed to modernise the Apprenticeship Act and make it more industry-friendly. The overarching goal is to create a robust apprenticeship ecosystem that not only meets the aspirations of young people but also addresses the skill demands of various sectors.





The reconstitution of the CAC and its proposed reforms signify a proactive approach by the Indian government to strengthen apprenticeship training, thereby enhancing employability and addressing skill shortages in various industries.







