The Chinese military has reported "great progress" in implementing the recent border disengagement agreement with India, which was finalized on October 21, 2024. This agreement aims to ease tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) following a prolonged standoff that has lasted over four years, particularly after the violent clashes in Galwan Valley in 2020 that resulted in casualties on both sides.





"We also look forward to harmonious dance between the Chinese dragon and Indian Elephant with concerted steps," Defence Ministry spokesman Sr Col Wu Qian said while addressing the monthly media briefing.





Both militaries are actively working to disengage troops stationed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), which has been a point of contention since clashes erupted in 2020. The recent statements from the Chinese military emphasize the commitment to uphold the consensus reached by the leaders of both countries, aimed at stabilizing bilateral relations and ensuring peace along the border.

The report highlights ongoing discussions between military officials from both sides, indicating a cooperative approach to resolving outstanding issues related to border management.





The pact includes provisions for the withdrawal of troops and the resumption of patrolling rights in contested areas like Depsang and Demchok. This is seen as a significant step towards de-escalation, allowing both nations to patrol the border as they did before the tensions escalated in 2020.





According to reports from the Chinese military, both sides are actively engaged in implementing the terms of the agreement, which includes troop withdrawals and dismantling temporary military structures. This progress is being monitored closely to prevent any potential flare-ups during patrols.





The announcement of this progress comes after discussions between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS summit, indicating a mutual interest in stabilizing relations amidst broader geopolitical challenges.





Despite these developments, experts caution that while disengagement is a positive initial step, it does not resolve underlying issues of mistrust between India and China. Both countries still maintain significant military presence along the LAC, and analysts emphasize that further de-escalation and confidence-building measures are necessary to ensure lasting peace. The current arrangement is viewed as a tactical move rather than a strategic reset, with many unresolved territorial disputes remaining a source of tension.





While there has been notable progress in implementing the border agreement between India and China, ongoing vigilance and diplomatic efforts will be crucial to navigate future challenges and ensure stability along their disputed border.