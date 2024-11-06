



The Keel Laying ceremony of Yard 3037 and 3038, the 1st & 2nd Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (NGOPV) (ex-GRSE) was held at Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd, Kolkata on 05 Nov 24. The ceremony was presided by the Hon’ble Governor of West Bengal Dr. CV Ananda Bose with senior officials from Indian Navy and GRSE in attendance.





The contracts for indigenous design and construction of 11 NGOPVs were concluded in Mar 23 between MoD and M/s GSL, Goa for seven ships and M/s GRSE, Kolkata for four ships.





The NGOPVs with an approximate tonnage of 3000T are envisaged for Coastal Defence & Surveillance, Search & Rescue operations, Protection of Offshore Assets and Anti-Piracy missions. The Keel Laying of the vessels is yet another significant milestone in Indian Navy’s pursuit towards indigenous shipbuilding in consonance with the nation’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’.







