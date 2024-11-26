



ISRO is increasingly focusing on microgravity research due to its significant potential in advancing medical science and technology. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to leverage the unique conditions of space to enhance healthcare solutions on Earth.





ISRO is actively engaging with various stakeholders, including pharmaceutical companies, healthcare organizations, and research institutions, to explore opportunities in microgravity research. This collaboration aims to support vaccine development and improve medical diagnostics.





Microgravity helps scientists understand how people and equipment behave in space. It has several effects on the human body. For instance, without gravity forcing them to work, muscles and bones can become weaker over time. Astronauts living on the space station spend several months in microgravity. Similarly, astronauts travelling to Mars would spend months in microgravity during their journey to and from the planet. It is important to study the effects of microgravity to ensure astronauts stay safe and healthy during these missions. The microgravity environment allows researchers to study biological processes in ways that are not possible on Earth. For instance, it can alter body fluid dynamics and cellular responses, providing insights that could lead to breakthroughs in vaccine efficacy and disease diagnostics.





A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Department of Biotechnology and the Department of Space. This agreement is intended to facilitate biotechnology research in space, which is expected to contribute significantly to ISRO's human spaceflight project, Gaganyaan.





India faces substantial healthcare challenges, particularly in rural areas. By utilising findings from microgravity research, ISRO aims to develop more effective medical technologies and improve healthcare delivery systems across the country.





S Somanath, ISRO's chairman, emphasized the need for India to localize the production of medical equipment, similar to what has been achieved in the aerospace sector. This localization could reduce costs and enhance innovation within the healthcare industry.





The unique conditions of microgravity could accelerate the development of vaccines and treatments, making them available more quickly and with greater precision than traditional methods allow.





ISRO's focus on microgravity research represents a strategic move towards integrating space science with healthcare advancements. By harnessing the unique properties of microgravity, India aims not only to enhance its capabilities in space exploration but also to address pressing health issues faced by its population. This initiative underscores the potential for space-based research to contribute significantly to medical science and public health.







