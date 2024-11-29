



Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan recently emphasized the critical importance of self-reliance and indigenous defence capabilities as foundational elements for achieving enduring peace in India. Speaking at the inaugural session of the Defence Partnership Days, he articulated that these principles are not only vital for national security but also serve as a unifying thread among various stakeholders, all of whom share a common interest in the nation’s welfare.





General Chauhan highlighted that the overarching goal of indigenization in defence is to bolster national interest, ensuring that India's security is not overly dependent on foreign nations.





He stressed that developing homegrown defence technologies and capabilities is essential for a robust security framework, allowing India to respond effectively to emerging threats.





The CDS linked self-reliance directly to long-term peace, suggesting that a strong, self-sufficient defence sector can deter aggression and foster stability in the region.





General Chauhan's remarks underscore a strategic shift towards enhancing India's defence independence, aiming to create a more resilient and capable military force that can operate autonomously while contributing to regional security dynamics.







