



The discussions surrounding Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) at the two-day anti-terrorism conference in New Delhi have highlighted growing concerns about the group's activities in India.





Lebanon-based fundamentalist group Hizb-ut-Tahrir has a presence in Western countries, including the UK, and was banned following a pro-Palestine street protest in October last year, praising Hamas for its action in Israel. India on October 10, 2024 placed the group under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, after its sleeper cells emerged in MP, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.





This decision was announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, emphasizing the group's role in radicalizing youth and promoting terrorism, which poses a significant threat to national security.





The National Investigation Agency (NIA) organized the conference to address various issues, including the rise of Hizb-ut-Tahrir in southern states of India. Discussions included the group's involvement in recruiting operatives and establishing sleeper cells across multiple states, including Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Counterterrorism experts from Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Guwahati Police, Narcotics Control Bureau and BSF were also part of the deliberations.





Officials noted that Hizb-ut-Tahrir has been using encrypted applications for communication and organizing meetings, raising alarms about their operational security and potential for coordinated actions against state authority. The NIA has been actively investigating these networks, leading to several arrests of members involved in spreading extremist ideologies.





Hizb-ut-Tahrir, founded in 1953 with a goal of establishing a global Islamic caliphate, has been banned in numerous countries due to its extremist views and activities. The group operates in over 30 countries and has faced scrutiny for its attempts to influence Muslim communities through ideological indoctrination.





The conference aimed to develop a comprehensive strategy to counteract the influence of groups like Hizb-ut-Tahrir by enhancing coordination among various law enforcement agencies and employing advanced technologies for monitoring and prevention efforts.





The discussions at this conference reflect a broader concern regarding organized crime's role in funding terrorism and the need for robust counter-terrorism measures to address emerging threats effectively.







