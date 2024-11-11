



The recent inauguration of a new simulator facility for the C-295 aircraft marks a significant advancement in pilot training capabilities for the Indian Air Force (IAF). This facility was officially opened by Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, the Deputy Chief of Air Staff, at the Agra airbase, and is part of a broader initiative to enhance the operational readiness of IAF personnel.





The simulator is designed to provide comprehensive training for pilots operating the C-295 transport aircraft, which is set to replace the aging Avro-748 fleet. This training will ensure that pilots are well-prepared for various operational scenarios they may encounter during missions.





The facility includes state-of-the-art simulation technology that replicates real-world flying conditions, enabling pilots to practice and refine their skills in a controlled environment. This is crucial for enhancing flight safety and operational efficiency.





The establishment of this simulator aligns with the larger C-295 program, which involves the production of 56 aircraft in India through a collaboration between Tata Advanced Systems and Airbus. The first "Made in India" C-295 is expected to roll out from the newly inaugurated manufacturing facility in Vadodara by September 2026.





Following this inauguration, an additional 150 personnel will be trained using the simulator before its full operational deployment. This investment in training infrastructure reflects India's commitment to developing a robust aerospace sector under the 'Make in India' initiative.





The inauguration marks a pivotal moment in India's defence modernization journey. By leveraging advanced simulation technology and domestic production capabilities, the Indian Air Force is poised to achieve greater operational efficiency and contribute to the nation’s self-reliance in defence.







