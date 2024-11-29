



Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has recently inaugurated an advanced radar maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facility in Hyderabad, India. This facility, named HELA, represents a significant step in enhancing India's defence capabilities and strengthening collaboration between India and Israel in the defence sector.





The HELA facility is equipped with state-of-the-art technology aimed at servicing various radar systems used by the Indian Armed Forces. This includes maintenance and support for both current and future radar systems.





The establishment of this facility is part of IAI's broader strategy to expand its footprint in India, reflecting a commitment to bolster local defence manufacturing and support infrastructure.





The facility will be staffed by over 45 highly trained professionals and supported by over 80 field engineers as part of HELA's commitment to nurturing local talent and boosting their expertise, IAI said. The facility will serve over 100 local talents in the radio frequency and microelectronics areas, supporting India's TRI services' most advanced radar system on land, in the air, and at sea, it added.





This MRO facility is expected to deepen defence ties between India and Israel, fostering greater cooperation in technology transfer and joint development projects.





Dror Bar, CEO of ELTA Systems and Vice President of IAI, said that as HELA Systems continues to expand its footprint in India, the new Hyderabad facility exemplifies IAI's commitment to providing in-country support for advanced radar systems across India's defence sectors.





HELA Systems CEO Yaniv Mizrahi termed the new facility as a major milestone in India's journey towards self-reliance in defence technology. "With this launch, we demonstrate our dedication to supporting India's strategic needs through world-class radar solutions, empowering local professionals and fostering innovation."





The launch of the HELA facility aligns with India's ongoing efforts to modernize its defence capabilities and reduce reliance on foreign military equipment. By enhancing local maintenance capabilities, India aims to ensure operational readiness and efficiency in its defence operations.





This development is a testament to the growing partnership between India and Israel, particularly in defence technology, which has seen increased collaboration over the years. The HELA facility is expected to play a crucial role in supporting India's strategic defence needs while promoting indigenous capabilities in radar technology.







